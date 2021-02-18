Virginia Feb. 18 COVID-19 update: 2,304 new cases, 15 deaths; Hampton Roads’ percent positivity at 13% but trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,304 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday, along with a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Virginia’s coronavirus metrics have steadily gone down overall for more than a month now, and the commonwealth’s average of deaths reported per day (19) is roughly 1/3 of what was being reported just over a week ago (54 per day).

Hospitalizations are still relatively high (1,828 patients total), but trending down.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,304 , 557,896 total), (2,411 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 557,896 total), Case incidence rate: 28.3 per 100K people, back down down recently, down from 72 in late January

people, New deaths ( +15, 7,090 total), back down recently (19 per day 7-day average, at 54 just over a week ago)

7,090 total), Current hospitalizations ( +5, 1,828 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months

1,828 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months Testing ( 8.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down too recently (about 25K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (about 25K per day on average) Doses administered (+72,021 doses, 1,471,242 total doses, 35,167 per day on average , (+27,248), 393,306 fully vaccinated , (+0.2%) 12.6% with at least one dose

, (+27,248), , Doses distributed (1,766,575 total), 97.6% first doses administered and 58% second doses administered, Virginia still only getting about 130,000 doses per week

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam introduced a new centralized state call center to help people register for the COVID-19 vaccine and to answer questions. The number is 877-829-4682.

He also made a few other announcements, including expanded capacity at all outdoor sporting events to 250 people — which makes a big impact for high school sports.

Local cases

Hampton Roads’ numbers are trending down overall, but its percent of positive tests still remains well above the state average. That is going down too however.

Accomack: 2,538 cases, 179 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 17,539 cases, 814 hospitalized, 147 deaths (+114 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 948 cases, 47 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+11 cases, +2 deaths)

Gloucester: 1,795 cases, 51 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 8,275 cases, 276 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+42 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,520 cases, 107 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 3,744 cases, 120 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+9 cases, +5 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Mathews: 510 cases, 18 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 10,931 cases, 294 hospitalized, 116 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized, -1 death)

Norfolk: 14,311 cases, 767 hospitalized, 153 deaths (+78 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 689 cases, 67 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+8 cases)

Poquoson: 685 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,404 cases, 565 hospitalized, 125 deaths (+51 cases, +20 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 1,814 cases, 46 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 6,649 cases, 359 hospitalized, 129 deaths (+43 cases, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 29,438 cases, 1,212 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+130 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 504 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (-3 cases)

York: 2,878 cases, 49 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+6 cases)

Key local metrics

583 new cases, trending down overall

11 new deaths, still steady overall

-15 current hospitalizations (462 total), trending down

Test positivity: 13.35%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 15.4% — trending down after hovering around 20%

Eastern Shore — 11% — trending back down overall

Hampton — 15.9% — back down after holding around 18%

Norfolk — 12.4% — trending down

Peninsula — 12% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 16.7% — trending down overall

Virginia Beach — 11.8% — holding around 16% after trend down

Western Tidewater —11.6% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.