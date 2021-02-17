Virginia Feb. 17 COVID-19 update: 2,284 new cases, 38 new deaths; metrics still trending down overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics continue to trend down overall. The commonwealth reported 2,284 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its 7-day average down to 2,610 cases per day.

That’s still more than double most of the pandemic, but much lower than levels in December and January. Deaths and hospitalizations are also coming down, though Virginia still is reporting high death numbers — with 38 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,284 , 555,592 total), (2,610 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 555,592 total), Case incidence rate: 30.6 per 100K people, back down down recently, down from 72 in late January

people, New deaths ( +38, 7,075 total), back down recently (20 per day 7-day average, at 54 a week ago)

7,075 total), Current hospitalizations ( -26, 1,823 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months

1,823 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months Testing ( 8.9% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down too recently (less than 25K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (less than 25K per day on average) Doses administered (+28,529 doses, 1,399,221 total doses, 33,959 per day on average , 366,058 fully vaccinated , 12.4% with at least one dose (+0.1%)

, , (+0.1%) Doses distributed (+32,175, 1,766,575 ), 96% first doses administered and 53.6% second doses administered, Virginia still only getting about 130,000 doses per week

Meanwhile more and more Virginians are getting vaccinated, but supply still remains limited overall. Virginia’s only getting about 130,000 first doses per week from the federal government.

You can now pre-register for a shot through Virginia’s new COVID-19 vaccination site, and a call center was set to launch Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to have more on the site/call center and more coming up in a press conference at 2 p.m.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,529 cases, 179 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 17,425 cases, 813 hospitalized, 147 deaths (+82 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 937 cases, 47 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+8 case)

Gloucester: 1,781 cases, 50 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+18 cases)

Hampton: 8,233 cases, 276 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+45 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,498 cases, 106 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+10 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 3,735 cases, 115 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+ 4 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 504 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+8 cases)

Newport News: 10,900 cases, 292 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+72 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 14,233 cases, 766 hospitalized, 153 deaths (+59 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 681 cases, 67 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 682 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,353 cases, 545 hospitalized, 123 deaths (+68 cases, +3 hospitalized, +15 deaths)

Southampton: 1,808 cases, 46 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 6,606 cases, 359 hospitalized, 127 deaths (+21 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 29,308 cases, 1,211 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+122 cases, +13 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 507 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 2,872 cases, 49 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+32 cases, +1 death)

