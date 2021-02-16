Virginia Feb. 16 COVID-19 update: 1,770 new cases, 21 new deaths; Virginia launches pre-registration site

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its second straight day of less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as its trend continues to steadily decline.

Deaths and hospitalizations also trending down overall, along with the percent of positive tests coming back. Percent positivity has plummeted from about 17% in January to 9% as of Tuesday.

Vaccines are helping and you can make sure you’re pre-registered to get one through Virginia’s new centralized pre-registration website. The site was having some issues with crashing after launching Tuesday.

Local health departments will still be in charge of administering most of the vaccines. You can also now sign up for vaccine appointments through CVS, but supply is still limited and the appointment times are being released on a rolling basis — meaning you’ll have to continue to check their site.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,770 , 553,308 total), (2,742 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 553,308 total), Case incidence rate: 32.2 per 100K people, back down down recently, down from 72 in late January

people, New deaths ( +21, 7,037 total), back down recently (20 per day 7-day average, at 54 a week ago)

7,037 total), Current hospitalizations ( +16, 1,849 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months

1,849 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months Testing ( 9.1% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down too recently (less than 25K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (less than 25K per day on average) Doses administered (+31,902 doses, 1,399,221 total doses, 33,863 per day on average , 351,441 fully vaccinated , 12.3% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (1,734,400), 94.6% first doses administered and 51.1% second doses administered, Virginia still only getting about 130,000 doses per week

Local cases

Accomack: 2,527 cases, 179 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 17,343 cases, 811 hospitalized, 146 deaths (+80 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 929 cases, 47 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 1,763 cases, 50 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Hampton: 8,188 cases, 276 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+29 cases, +6 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,488 cases, 104 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 3,731 cases, 116 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 496 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 10,828 cases, 290 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+27 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 14,174 cases, 762 hospitalized, 153 deaths (+44 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 680 cases, 67 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 680 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,285 cases, 514 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+35 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,808 cases, 46 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 6,585 cases, 360 hospitalized, 127 deaths (+27 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 29,186 cases, 1,198 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+107 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 501 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 2,840 cases, 49 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

419 new cases, trending down

4 new deaths, trending back down

-6 currently hospitalized (484 total), trending down

Test positivity: 14.7%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 17.4% — trending down after hovering around 20%

Eastern Shore — 12.8% — trending back down overall

Hampton — 18.4% — holding around 18%

Norfolk — 13.6% — trending down

Peninsula — 12.4% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 18.2% — trending down overall

Virginia Beach — 13.1% — holding around 16% after trend down

Western Tidewater —11.8% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.