Virginia Feb. 12 COVID-19 update: Cases holding around 3K per day as CVS starts vaccinations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,191 new coronavirus cases on Friday as it sees cases begin to level out around the 3,000 case per day mark.

The good news is those numbers are well below what Virginia saw in January and vaccines definitely seem to be helping to lower total infections (about 11% of Virginians have at least one dose.)

The bad news in the meantime: those numbers are still considered high, and hospitalizations are still much higher than they were for most of the pandemic. Deaths are still trending up overall, but we might be seeing a possible tipping point with deaths after three days of below level numbers. Hopefully the lower virus levels and higher levels of vaccinations will start to translate to lower overall deaths.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +3,191 , 544,209 total), (3,249 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 544,209 total), Case incidence rate: 38.1 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still high

people, New deaths ( +8, 6,966 total), down last 3 days but still trending up overall (33 per day 7-day average)

6,966 total), Current hospitalizations ( -19, 2,117 total), down recently, but still high and near peak

2,117 total), down recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 10% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (1,191,875 total doses, 32,951 per day on average , 229,345 fully vaccinated , 11.1% with at least one dose (not updated yet for Friday)

, , Doses distributed (1,621,975), 90.1 first doses administered and 39% second doses administered (not updated yet for Friday)

Speaking of vaccines, CVS was set to officially start vaccinations across the state on Friday, despite some inclement weather.

Those 26,000 extra doses from the federal government will help supplement Virginia’s roughly 130,000 doses.

Local cases

Hampton Roads’ case trends are very similar to Virginia’s overall numbers. More than 500 people are still hospitalized in the region with COVID-19.

Accomack: 2,506 cases, 179 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+21 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 16,985 cases, 794 hospitalized, 146 deaths (+137 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 919 cases, 47 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 1,714 cases, 45 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 7,986 cases, 262 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+49 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,446 cases, 102 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+18 cases)

James City County: 3,666 cases, 115 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 493 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 10,594 cases, 282 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+48 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 13,878 cases, 745 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+104 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 676 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 667 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 7,145 cases, 511 hospitalized, 107 deaths (+52 cases)

Southampton: 1,781 cases, 46 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 6,443 cases, 343 hospitalized, 119 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 28,608 cases, 1,186 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+207 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 482 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (-3 cases)

York: 2,790 cases, 48 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

735 new cases, steady overall

1 new death, still trending up overall

-35 current hospitalizations (555 total), trending down overall

Test positivity: 15.8%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 19.8% — hovering around 20% after trend down

Eastern Shore — 14% — hovering around 14%

Hampton — 19.2% — back up recently

Norfolk — 14.9% — holding around 15%

Peninsula — 13.1% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 18.7% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 14.7% — trending down

Western Tidewater —12.3% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.