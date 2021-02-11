Virginia Feb. 11 COVID-19 update: 3,699 new cases, 26 new deaths; CVS vaccinations start Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,699 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest one-day increase this week, but still within the range of Virginia’s daily case average for the last 7 days.

That average has gone up slightly (3,517 per day), but Virginia seems to be holding around that roughly 3,000-4,000 case average mark, barring major spread of new coronavirus variants that have been detected in the commonwealth.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +3,699 , 541,018 total), (3,517 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 541,018 total), Case incidence rate: 40.2 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still high

people, New deaths ( +26, 6,932 total), trending up overall (44 per day 7-day average )

6,932 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( -65, 2,136 total), down recently, but still high and near peak

2,136 total), down recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 10.1% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (+35,758 doses, 1,191,875 total doses, 32,951 per day on average , (+16,126) 229,345 fully vaccinated , 11.1% with at least one dose

, (+16,126) , Doses distributed (1,621,975), 90.1 first doses administered and 39% second doses administered

COVID-19 deaths are still trending up, with 26 new deaths reported Thursday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have trended down for nearly a month, but some of that can be attributed to patients dying due to the virus. Hospitalizations are also still much higher than nearly any other point of the pandemic.

11% of Virginians now have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and that’s expected to increase even more when CVS vaccinations go online starting Friday. Appointments have quickly been taken, including new slots that opened on Thursday. You’ll have to continue to check CVS’ website for availability.

More pharmacies (Kroger, Walmart, etc.) are expected to start administering vaccines in the coming weeks. One other major chain, Rite Aid, has launched its vaccination program in just one Virginia city so far — Chesapeake.

However unlike CVS’ program, which uses shots from the federal government in addition to Virginia’s vaccine supply, Rite Aid is actually using Chesapeake’s allotment.

Overall supply still remains relatively low overall, and demand is still high. But that could start to shift coming up. By April we could the supply of vaccines high enough to open availability to the general public, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday on the Today Show.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,485 cases, 177 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 16,848 cases, 790 hospitalized, 145 deaths (+132 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 914 cases, 46 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 1,698 cases, 44 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 7,937 cases, 261 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+62 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,428 cases, 102 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+29 cases)

James City County: 3,656 cases, 115 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 489 cases, 17 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 10,546 cases, 279 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+57 cases)

Norfolk: 13,774 cases, 742 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+81 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 671cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+4 cases)

Poquoson: 666 cases, 17 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+10 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,093 cases, 511 hospitalized, 107 deaths (+34 cases, +3 hospitalized, +8 deaths)

Southampton: 1,776 cases, 46 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+9 cases)

Suffolk: 6,406 cases, 342 hospitalized, 119 deaths (+50 cases)

Virginia Beach: 28,401 cases, 1,179 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+182 cases, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 485 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 2,774 cases, 47 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+19 cases)

Key local metrics

708 new cases, steady

11 new deaths, trending up

+5 currently hospitalized (590 total), trending down but leveling out

Test positivity: 16.3%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 19.8% — hovering around 20% after trend down

Eastern Shore — 14.4% — hovering around 14%

Hampton — 20% — back up recently

Norfolk — 14.7% — holding around 15%

Peninsula — 13% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 20.4% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 15.1% — trending down

Western Tidewater —13% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.