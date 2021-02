Virginia Feb. 10 COVID-19 update: 3,203 new cases, 34 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another day of roughly 3,000 new cases on Wednesday. The commonwealth’s trend of cases has hovering around that 3K mark, which is still significantly higher than earlier levels in the pandemic, for about a week now.

Still the recent average is about half of what Virginia was seeing in late January for the post-holiday surge. The effects of that spike in cases are still being seen in record average COVID-19 death levels (about 54 per day).

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +3,203 , 537,319 total), (3,426 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 537,319 total), Case incidence rate: 40.2 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still high

people, New deaths ( +34, 6,932 total), trending up overall (54 per day on average )

6,932 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( -47, 2,201 total), down recently, but still high and near peak

2,201 total), down recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 10.1% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last month, testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (+25,354 doses, 1,156,117 total doses, 33,520 per day on average , 229,345 fully vaccinated , 10.9% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (1,618,075), 88.1 first doses administered and 36.6% second doses administered

COVID-19 hospitalizations meanwhile continue to steadily drop, but like cases they still remain much higher than previous levels.

Virginia is about to get a boost in vaccinations on Friday when CVS gets additional vaccinations. They have 26,000 doses on top of Virginia’s roughly 130,000 per week. CVS’ signups got off to a rocky start on Tuesday.

Case levels overall across the U.S. have significantly as well, but the country is still reporting more than 2,700 COVID-19 deaths per day.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.6M tests, 93k cases, 79,179 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 2,795 deaths. pic.twitter.com/FH1UlCCcuG — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 10, 2021

Local cases

Virus levels continue to fall across the board in Hampton Roads as well.