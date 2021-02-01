Virginia Feb. 1 COVID-19 update: Cases and hospitalizations dip, deaths still at record levels; vaccinations ramping up but supply still low

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,861 new coronavirus cases and 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, as it continues to see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop overall.

The Virginia Department of Health say upgrades to their system have affected numbers somewhat the last two days.

“Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.”

Still cases and hospitalizations have trended down somewhat, but deaths are at record levels (56 per day on average).

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +2,861 , 507,640 total), (4,146 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 507,640 total), Case incidence rate: 54.2 per 100K people, back down down recently, but still among highest states for case rates per population

people, New deaths ( +10, 6,474 total), trending up overall (56 per day on average )

6,474 total), ) Current hospitalizations ( -70, 2,441 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak

2,441 total), down slightly recently, but still high and near peak Testing ( 11.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down last three weeks , testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), , testing down too recently (below 30K per day on average) Doses administered (805,695 total doses, 31,563 per day on average , 117,134 fully vaccinated , 8.1% with at least one dose (not updated yet for Monday)

, , Doses distributed (1,221,350), 87.3% first doses administered and 26.4% second doses administered (not updated yet for Monday)

Cases have fallen somewhat overall, but still remain very high, with about 55 cases per 100,000 residents. That’s good for 10th highest in the country, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker. Virginia’s trend in new cases and hospitalizations has somewhat mirrored the country at-large.

Vaccine administration has improved, up to more than 30,000 doses given out per day (long-term goal is 50,000). 87.3% of first doses received so far have been administered, VDH says.

Head of Virginia’s vaccination effort Dr. Danny Avula said Friday talked about the improvement in the rollout, but said supply is still low and demand is high. Some people in 1b (grocery store workers, public transit employees, mail carriers, etc.) may not get their vaccine for another month.

Avula said that the state’s strategy of taking doses that some hospitals and private providers set aside for second doses and using them as first doses appears to be paying off.

In trials, no one who got ANY of the vaccines died from COVID-19. Almost no one was hospitalized. New variants didn’t change this.



Getting vaccinated won’t eradicate COVID-19. But it will actually make the virus less scary than the flu. That’s a miracle. https://t.co/SeDbOuSlLp — Andrew Romano (@AndrewRomano) February 1, 2021

He believes there will be enough doses for a second shot when it’s needed, due to new assurance from the federal government.

“Hopefully that is reassuring to providers who have not been moving their inventory,” Avula said. “In some cases we have had places holding on to their inventory because they weren’t sure what they could count on from the federal government. They want to make sure they had second doses in stock to cover their patients and staff they provided the first dose to.”

Cases overall in the country have fallen, but deaths remain around record levels (3,000-plus per day). Deaths lag cases, so deaths should eventually go down with the fewer cases.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.7M tests, 118k cases, 95,013 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 2,055 deaths. pic.twitter.com/xnetqNQc72 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 1, 2021

Local cases

Accomack: 2,365 cases, 166 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+23 cases)

Chesapeake: 15,548 cases, 722 hospitalized, 136 deaths (+112 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 865 cases, 43 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 1,515 cases, 41 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+14 cases)

Hampton: 7,231 cases, 237 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+57 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,203 cases, 99 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 3,486 cases, 113 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+32 cases)

Mathews: 442 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 cases)

Newport News: 9,838 cases, 253 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+66 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 12,906 cases, 693 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+56 cases,+1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 637 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 612 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+13 cases,)

Portsmouth: 6,580 cases, 500 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+33 cases)

Southampton: 1,717 cases, 43 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 5,865 cases, 309 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+55 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 26,420 cases, 1,080 hospitalized, 208 deaths (+209 cases, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 446 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 2,548 cases, 42 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

724 new cases, back down recently but still high

2 new deaths, around record levels (10-plus per day)

+14 hospitalized (675 total), down recently but still high

Test positivity: 16.2%, trending back down overall but still high

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 19.5% — trending back down overall

Eastern Shore — 11.7% — trending back down

Hampton — 18% — holding around 18%

Norfolk — 15.7% — trending down after holding around 17%

Peninsula — 15% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 19.3% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 16.2% — trending back down

Western Tidewater —14.4% — trending back down

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.