Virginia expands number of race, ethnicity identities in COVID-19 data

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard now includes more detailed race and ethnicity data.
VDH has expanded the number of racial identities from three to seven starting Monday — before it was white, black or “other.”
This update provides a more detailed look at the impact of coronavirus on minority populations across Virginia.
For example, although Hispanic and Latino people make up 10 percent of the state population, they account for 45 percent of COVID-19 cases.
VDH says accurate data is an essential step toward better measuring infection rates.
“We have been working diligently for the last several weeks to provide more detailed race and ethnicity data. This updated format allows us to get a clearer picture of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting minority communities in Virginia,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A.
Here are the categories, according to VDH:
- Asian or Pacific Islander – Non-Hispanic people who identify as Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
- Black – Non-Hispanics who identify as Black or African American
- Latino – Individuals of any race who identify as Hispanic or Latino
- Native American – Non-Hispanic people who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native
- White – Non-Hispanic people who identify as White
- Other Race – Non-Hispanic people who select Other Race
- Two or More Races – Non-Hispanic people who identify as more than one of the above race categories
In April, Gov. Ralph Northam also made a public call for health officials to take a deeper look into the racial disparities in the state’s COVID-19 data.
The updated reporting of race and ethnicity data will help better measure infection rates.
Researchers with the Office of Health Equity will be able to use the data to develop tracking and reporting guidelines for future health crises.
