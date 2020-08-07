Virginia Dept. of Health website incorrectly lists child COVID-19 death for second time

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s website incorrectly listed on Friday that a child had died of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, the second time VDH has made this mistake.

That would have been Virginia’s first child to die of COVID-19 complications.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, VDH’s website still erroneously showed that a person under 9 years old had died, under the demographics tab in the “Virginia COVID-19 Dashboard.”

Larry Hill, the spokesperson for VDH’s Eastern Region, confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the issue was again due to data entry. A search of the data shows that the death was reported in the Chesterfield Health District.

The first error was made back on May 8, when VDH reported a child death in Fairfax County. In that case the person entering the data marked it as a death when it should have been in the column showing the number of cases, a VDH spokesperson said.

Hill said Friday that human error likely caused the issue again. Data is typically inputted manually by epidemiologists across the state. The website’s daily numbers reported are from data entered by 5 p.m. the day before, VDH says.

VDH also announced Friday that a lag in data entry led to more than 2,000 new cases being reported, which would have been a single-day high in cases for the state. The issue, which has come up before, was blamed on a technical error.

“Today’s data will indicate 2,015 new cases,” VDH’s website read Friday. “This figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as well as the regular numbers for Friday.”

Latest Posts: