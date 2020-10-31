Virginia Department of Health website will be down Saturday

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health website will be down much of the day Saturday for routine maintenance.

According to the VDH, the maintenance will be on the VDH external website from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

That means the website and COVID-19 data dashboard will be unavailable.

“VDH will continue to keep you updated throughout the scheduled maintenance on the expected recovery time or any issues that may increase system downtime,” the department wrote in a news release.

Those looking for information on the coronavirus can visit the CDC website.

