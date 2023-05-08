RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday that it will be retiring the COVIDWISE Exposure Notifications App once the National Health Emergency comes to an end on May 11.

According to a press release, the app will be retired when the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) disables the National Key Server. The free app originally launched in early August 2020 and was the first exposure notification app in the U.S. using the framework from Google and Apple.

Once the app is disabled, users can delete the app from their phones. Those who used COVIDWISE Express can turn off the notifications in the settings app on their phone.

More than three million users downloaded the app or used COVIDWISE Express, and has alerted thousands of user who came in close contact with some who reported they tested positive for COVID-19.