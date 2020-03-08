1  of  2
Virginia Department of Health investigating second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) — A second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus has been announced in the state of Virginia.

The second individual is a Fairfax resident in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Officials say the patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition.

Health officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginians.

Virginia’s state and local public health leaders are holding a press conference Sunday afternoon regarding the status of two cases.

Saturday night, officials announced that a U.S. Marine tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in Virginia.

