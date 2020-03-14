Live Now
Virginia Department of Health confirms 41 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There are now 41 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia.

Virginia Department Health officials released the updated total Saturday afternoon.

The increased numbers come from James City County with eight total cases putting them as the second-highest number of any locality in Virginia.

An additional Virginia Beach resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the city’s total count to three.

The resident is an 80-year-old man that recently traveled to one of the affected coronavirus areas. Upon his return to the U.S., he remained at home with limited contact with others. Once he developed symptoms, he was tested through the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services which came back positive for the coronavirus.

Officials reported the first coronavirus related death in Virginia on Saturday evening.

