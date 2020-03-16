Virginia Department of Emergency Management warns of fake national quarantine rumors

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says there are text message rumors about a national quarantine — but they are fake.
The VDEM said Monday the texts are a hoax, and there is no national lockdown.
Those looking to get information on COVID-19 can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus website.
There is also a coronavirus hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3.
The VDH continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and is investigating any reports of illness potentially related to COVID-19 in the state.
