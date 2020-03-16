Virginia Department of Emergency Management warns of fake national quarantine rumors

Breaking News
Peninsula Health District reports second COVID-19 death in Virginia
VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says there are text message rumors about a national quarantine — but they are fake.

The VDEM said Monday the texts are a hoax, and there is no national lockdown.

Those looking to get information on COVID-19 can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus website.

There is also a coronavirus hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3.

The VDH continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and is investigating any reports of illness potentially related to COVID-19 in the state.

