Virginia Department of Emergency Management warns of fake national quarantine rumors

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says there are text message rumors about a national quarantine — but they are fake.

The VDEM said Monday the texts are a hoax, and there is no national lockdown.

Those looking to get information on COVID-19 can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus website.

There is also a coronavirus hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3.

HOAX ALERT: Text message rumors of a national quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown.

The VDH continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and is investigating any reports of illness potentially related to COVID-19 in the state.