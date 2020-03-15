Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has confirmed that an agency employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, VDEM officials say they have made “appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed” and are currently working with the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has confirmed that an agency employee has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). https://t.co/N531VIllaM pic.twitter.com/QbkooMIJvf — VDEM (@VDEM) March 15, 2020

