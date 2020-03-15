Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has confirmed that an agency employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, VDEM officials say they have made “appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed” and are currently working with the Virginia Department of Health.
You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.
