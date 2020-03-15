Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee tests positive for coronavirus

Closings & Delays
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has confirmed that an agency employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, VDEM officials say they have made “appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed” and are currently working with the Virginia Department of Health.

