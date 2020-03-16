Virginia Dental Association recommends dental offices postpone non-emergency care

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia Dental Association Board of Directors (VDA) held an emergency meeting Sunday and recommend that all dental offices in Virginia postpone any non-emergency care for two weeks starting Tuesday, March 17.
The VDA said it has been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus closely, as dentists remain one of the highest risk categories to contract the disease. The VDA said many routine procedures contain the potential of transmitting COVID-19 via aerosolization of fluids.
VDA leadership said they, “took this very difficult decision seriously and proposes the following plan of action subsequent to the two-week hiatus.”
The VDA said this is a recommendation from professionals and is not mandated.
Read the full statement, here.
Latest Posts
- 20-year-old arrested on drug charges at Buxton parking lot
- Generous customer leaves staff $2,500 tip before bars and restaurants close in Ohio
- Ohio looking at closing restaurants, bars due to coronavirus
- ‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
- DHEC: First COVID-19 death reported in South Carolina