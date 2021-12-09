Virginia Dec. 9 COVID-19 update: Metrics climbing again

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s seeing its COVID metrics pick back up after a fairly long period of decline.

The average of daily reported cases has nearly doubled from late last month to about 2,500 per day, and hospitalizations are now around 1,200 current patients. The percent of positive tests is around 8% and deaths are trending back up slightly after falling to 12 reported per day. 30 new deaths were reported Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health attributes the increase to a number of factors, including holiday travel and gatherings, and more time indoors.

The majority of transmission continues to be among the unvaccinated, said Dr. Brandy Darby, an epidemiologist with VDH.

“Getting vaccinated now as part of the primary series or with a booster dose as soon as you are eligible is strongly encouraged to get your antibody levels as high as possible and prevent continued transmission of the virus,” Darby said.

State metrics

New cases ( +3,074 , 991,221 total), 2,460 cases per day and rising

, 991,221 total), 2,460 cases per day and rising Deaths ( +30 , 14,868 total), rising again after falling to 12 per day

, 14,868 total), rising again after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( -19, 1,189 total currently ), rising again

), rising again Test positivity: 7.9% , rising

, rising Vaccine doses administered: 13,141,185

Percent of population with at least one dose: 75.1% (6,412,167)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 66% (5,630,185)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.1%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,487,872

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases

Accomack: 4,275 cases, 329 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+8 cases)

Chesapeake: 30,259 cases, 1343 hospitalized, 374 deaths (+56 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,694 cases, 75 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 4,081 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+8 cases)

Hampton: 15,727 cases, 715 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+24 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,700 cases, 228 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+14 cases)

James City County: 7,611 cases, 265 hospitalized, 98 deaths (+24 cases)

Mathews: 934 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 21,501 cases, 803 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+38 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 25,485 cases, 1,376 hospitalized, 360 deaths (+44 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,200 cases, 105 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 1,409 cases, 39 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 13,169 cases, 937 hospitalized, 251 deaths (+27 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,480 cases, 90 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+1 death)

Suffolk: 11,412 cases, 737 hospitalized, 251 deaths (+27 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 52,263 cases, 2,703 hospitalized, 579 deaths (+138 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,239 cases, 39 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 hospitalized)

York: 5,840 cases, 136 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+22 cases)