Virginia Dec. 8 COVID-19 update: 15,350 new cases in last 4 days, 52 new deaths reported Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, along with 52 new COVID-19 deaths and 33 new current hospitalizations.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+3,860, 262,730 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Case incidence rate: 38 per 100K, trending up overall, at record levels

New deaths (+52, 4,260 total), steady overall, but trending up recently

Current hospitalizations (+33 patients, 1,918 total), trending up overall

Testing (10.9% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently around holiday, 24,000 per day on average

Virginia has reported 15,350 cases in the last four days alone, with most in the Northern and Southwest regions. The commonwealth’s never seen that overall number of new cases in such as short span. For most of the pandemic that was a number seen over about two weeks.

Hospitalizations went back up by 33 patients to 1,918 total, just below a recent record high on Sunday. Virginia has yet to break the 2,000-patient mark, but that seems likely in the coming days.

ICU occupancy statewide (435 patients) went up by 1% from Monday to 76%. And ventilator use is now up to 30%, with 196 on a ventilator. Health officials have said they’re not worried about bed space as much as having staffing.

Virginia reported 52 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 4,260. Deaths overall have still been relatively stable, but have seen a recent uptick, up to 24 per day on average. That’s the highest average since September.

Deaths can lag new cases by weeks and there is some lag in death reporting. Keep in mind that deaths being reported now were all likely not contracted on or around Thanksgiving.

2,054 of those deaths have been in long-term care facilities, which are supposed to be the first to get Virginia’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

Several nursing homes and assisted living facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks. Some have been for months.

Nationally, the United States set 7-day average records again across the board on Monday, with 2,204 new deaths per day on average.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 180k cases, and 1,347 deaths. There are 102, 148 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US. pic.twitter.com/jgSa5oYqNW — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 8, 2020

Local cases

Accomack: 1,416 cases, 110 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 7071 cases, 553 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+54 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 577 cases, 28 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 559 cases, 22 hospitalized, 5 deaths ( no change)

Hampton: 3,035 cases, 144 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+60 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,111 cases, 57 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,283 cases, 78 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 174 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (+2 cases)

Newport News: 4,323 cases, 170 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 7038 cases, 483 hospitalized, 98 deaths (+144 cases, +8 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Northampton: 360 cases, 50 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 210 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths (-2 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,410 cases, 361 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1024 cases, 33 hospitalized, 40 deaths ( +3 cases)

Suffolk: 2,986 cases, 174 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 12,142 cases, 570 hospitalized, 121 deaths (+177 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 309 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths ( no change)

York: 1012 cases, 31 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

Key local metrics

548 new cases, trending up

12 new deaths, steady overall but recent increase up to 4 per day

20 new current hospitalizations (386 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 10.3%, trending up overall

Positivity rates