Virginia Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: 4,048 new cases, 64 new deaths, VDH to hold briefing on vaccine plan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,048 new coronavirus cases and 64 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as current COVID-19 hospitalizations passed 2,700 patients for the first time.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +4,048 , 344,345 total), trending up

, 344,345 total), Case incidence rate: 42.3 per 100K, trending up

per 100K, New deaths ( +64, 4,984 total), trending up

4,984 total), Current hospitalizations ( +9 patients , 2,707 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, 2,707 total), , Testing ( 12.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall

7-day average of positive tests), Vaccines administered: ( +2,076 ), 47,052 doses administered total

), 47,052 doses administered total Vaccines distributed: (+58,300), 285,725 distributed total

Vaccine rollout has been slow as Virginia waits on vaccines through the federal Operation Warp Speed. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar promised the U.S. would have 100 million doses distributed to the states and 20 million administered by year’s end, but only 11.5 million doses of the vaccine have been sent out and only about 2 million people have gotten the first of two shots so far, NBC News reports.

Virginia is using its limited doses (285,725 so far) first on health care workers, EMS and other emergency responders and long-term care facilities. That process to vaccinate long-term care staff and residents started this week, and Gov. Ralph Northam will be at a Richmond area location on Wednesday to watch the process.

The Virginia Department of Health will also share updates on the vaccine rollout on Wednesday at 11 a.m. WAVY’s Stephanie Harris will have updates later today.

Holiday reporting lag could still be affecting Virginia’s numbers, like it is nationwide, the COVID Tracking Project reports.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.2 million tests, 195k cases, 124,686 hospitalizations, and 3,283 deaths. Holiday reporting delays are still markedly affecting testing, case, and deaths figures. pic.twitter.com/oRB8RvvvBA — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 30, 2020

Local cases

Accomack: 1,692 cases, 123 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 9,224 cases, 611 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+73 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 668 cases, 35 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 846 cases, 29 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+14 cases)

Hampton: 4,236 cases, 195 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+37 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,495 cases, 77 hospitalized, 29 deaths ( +10 cases)

James City County: 1,854 cases, 100 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 306 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 death (+2 cases)

Newport News: 5,892 cases, 205 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+55 cases, + 1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 8,697 cases, 554 hospitalized, 105 deaths (+88 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 440 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Poquoson: 329 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+5 cases)

Portsmouth: 4,421 cases, 429 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+31 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,137 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 3,914 cases, 229 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+24 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 16,294 cases, 736 hospitalized, 147 deaths (+222 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 353 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 1,452 cases, 36 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+55 cases)

Key local metrics

677 new cases, trending up overall

5 new deaths, trending up

+17 currently hospitalized (601 total), trending up

Test positivity: 15%, trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 18.8% — trending up overall and nearing record

Eastern Shore — 14.2% — trending up

Hampton — 16% — trending up

Norfolk — 13.2% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 13.4% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 18.4% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 15.1% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —11.5% — trending up overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.