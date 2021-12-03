Virginia Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: over 2,400 new cases, nearly 75% of VA population has at least one vaccine dose

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday, with 2,472 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently averaging around 1,600 new cases per day.

The test positivity rate currently stands at 7.2%.

1,041 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 36 people since yesterday. 23% of those hospitalized are in the ICU, while 12% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 966.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,753 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 12 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of November 27, 1.1% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.039% have been hospitalized, and 0.0141% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 2,598 (976,599 total )

2,598 ) New deaths: +12 ( 14,753 total )

) Current hospitalizations: +36 (1,041 total)

Percent of positive tests: 7.2%

Vaccine doses administered: 12,867,780 percent of population with at least one dose: 74.8% (6,381,047) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 88.6% percent of population fully vaccinated: 65.4% (5,583,106) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 77.7%



Local Cases:

Accomack: 4,228 cases, 328 hospitalized, 81 deaths (-2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 29,938 cases, 1336 hospitalized, 371 deaths (+67 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,681 cases, 77 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 4,040 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 15,582 cases, 710 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+38 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,646 cases, 226 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 7,491 cases, 262 hospitalized, 98 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 925 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 21,289 cases, 797 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+47 cases, -3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 25,250 cases, 1,382 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+39 cases, -4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,185 cases, 105 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 1,383 cases, 38 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 13,068 cases, 934 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+12 cases)

Southampton: 2,465 cases, 85 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 11,299 cases, 720 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+9 cases)

Virginia Beach: 51,756 cases, 2,669 hospitalized, 574 deaths (+108 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,225 cases, 39 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

York: 5,754 cases, 135 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+21 cases)