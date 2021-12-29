Virginia Dec. 29 COVID-19 update: 12,112 new cases shatter one-day record; 2K-plus hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a staggeringly high 12,112 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and more than 2,000 current COVID patients, just below peak hospitalization levels of the summer delta wave.

7,616 cases are being reported in the commonwealth per day on average and a record 17.4% of tests are coming back positive on average.

This comes as the U.S., western Europe and other countries are reporting record case levels. The U.S. reported a record 7-day case average of 262,034 cases per day on Tuesday, and 1.8 million cases in the past week.

Virginia’s current hospitalization levels (2,014 patients as of Wednesday, an increase of 108 patients from Tuesday and an increase of more than 900 patients since Dec. 1) are just under the peak of the summer delta wave (between 2,100-2,200 patients), however on Tuesday we learned that there might still be many more cases/hospitalizations involving the delta variant than previous reported by the CDC.

The CDC revised previous reported data that originally said that the more contagious omicron was accounting for 73% of all cases in the U.S. ending the week of Dec. 18. That number was revised to 22.3%.

As of this past week (ending Dec. 25) omicron accounted for about 59 percent of all U.S. infections and delta accounted for 41 percent.

Preliminary data shows omicron appears to be milder than delta, and a significant chunk of this recent hospitalization wave in Virginia (and elsewhere) could be linked more to delta than omicron. That’s still not entirely clear, but brings hope that hospitalizations could drop back down as omicron displaces delta.

At the moment though “delta and omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths,” said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference on Wednesday.

While vaccinated people (especially those with boosters) will likely be asymptomatic or have “mild cases” with omicron, delta and omicron are still a major threat to the unvaccinated, with nearly all hospitalizations and deaths among the unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are also much more likely to be infected, data shows.

If you were already considered fully vaccinated, it’s recommended that you get a booster shot. Boosters of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer & Moderna can significantly increase antibodies to not only prevent severe symptoms but help prevent infection itself.

State metrics

New cases ( +12,112 , 1,075,288 total), 7,613 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

, 1,075,288 total), 7,613 on average ( ) Deaths ( +37 , 15,541 total), rising again after falling to 12 per day

, 15,541 total), rising again after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( +108, 2,014 total currently ,1,716 7-day average), rising but still below summer delta wave, 412 in ICU (2,671 total beds still available statewide, 414 for ICU)

,1,716 7-day average), rising but still below summer delta wave, 412 in ICU (2,671 total beds still available statewide, 414 for ICU) Test positivity: 17.4%, rising and at record levels (earliest peak in April 2020 had few overall tests) up from 5-6% last month

Vaccine data (not updated for Dec. 29 yet)

Vaccine doses administered: 13,882,230

Percent of population with at least one dose: 76.9% (6,565,927)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 88.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 67.4% (5,751,692)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.9%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,958,393