Virginia Dec. 24 COVID-19 update: 8,756 new cases reported, a new statewide record, as omicron surges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Christmas Eve, Virginia reported a whopping and what appears to be a new, actual one-day record of 8,756 new coronavirus cases.

Virginia did report 9,914 new cases back on Jan. 17, 2021, during the winter 2021 surge, but the Virginia Department of Health was inputting backlogged cases after days of reporting that were much lower.

Compared to that day, Virginia’s seeing sustained increases of high case numbers, with 5,972 cases reported on Wednesday and 6,473 on Friday. The highest jumps in new cases are mostly in Northern Virginia, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, with a nearly 400% jump in cases in 14 days in Alexandria.

VDH’s testing reporting is still showing lower test numbers compared to the 2020-21 surge, but the percent of positive tests is at similar levels (11.3% as of Friday) and steeply rising.

State metrics

New cases ( +8,756 , 1,049,336 total), 5,135 on average, rising and higher than summer delta wave

, 1,049,336 total), 5,135 on average, rising and higher than summer delta wave Deaths ( +37, 15,294 total), rising again ( 30 per day ) after falling to 12 per day

15,294 total), rising again ( ) after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( +5, 1,579 total currently ), rising, but not like the delta surge and still less than half of peak winter surge last year, 382 in ICU (2,709 total beds left statewide, 444 for ICU)

), rising, but not like the delta surge and still less than half of peak winter surge last year, 382 in ICU (2,709 total beds left statewide, 444 for ICU) Test positivity: 11.3%, rising overall, up from 5-6% last month

*Vaccine data not updated (data below as of Dec. 23)

Vaccine doses administered: 13,765,400

Percent of population with at least one dose: 76.6% (6,538,885)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 88%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 67.2% (5,736,781)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.8%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,882,832

Hospitalizations at this time are still significantly lower than the 2020-21 peak when vaccines weren’t available to the public, they’re still climbing and impacting already exhausted health care workers. 1,579 people were hospitalized as of Friday, with 381 in the ICU. 2,893 total beds and 442 ICU beds were still available in Virginia as of Friday.

Deaths are so slowly increasing as well, up 30 per day on average, though numbers are still below the delta wave and well below the 2020-21 winter wave.

Fully vaccinated people still have strong protection against severe illness with omicron, but health experts say getting an mRNA booster not only increases that protection significantly, it always helps prevent getting the infection in the first place.

Getting a “mild” case can still make you feel really sick even if you are vaccinated and it can take a while to recover. Then there’s the possibility for “long COVID,” which can bring extreme fatigue, brain fog and other debilitating symptoms that can last for months.

