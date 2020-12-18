Virginia Dec. 18 COVID-19 update: 3,295 new cases, 45 new deaths, hospitalizations pass 2,400 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 3,295 new coronavirus cases and 45 new deaths were reported Friday, as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia passed the 2,400 patient mark for the first time.

The upward trend of new cases reported held around the 3,500-4,000 per day case mark this week, but deaths and hospitalizations are still trending up steadily, reflecting the recent record case numbers.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+3,295 299,388 total), trending up overall

Case incidence rate: 42 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths (+45 4,598 total), trending up (33 per day on average)

Current hospitalizations (+10 patients, 2,409 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (11.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average went down by several thousand tests around the holiday but is back up to 27,000 per day.

This comes as the United States continues to break death reporting records. 3,438 new deaths were reported nationwide on Thursday and 2,560 Americans are dying each day on average due to COVID-19.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9 million tests, 242k cases, 3,438 deaths, and 114k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US. Both case and hospitalization counts from today are all-time highs. pic.twitter.com/6ZbWKOGATS — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 18, 2020

Virginia’s now reporting 33 new deaths per day, and deaths have been continuing to trend up. 2,232 of those deaths have occurred in long-term care centers and 36 have been in state correctional facilities, VDH data shows.

Hospitalizations cleared 2,400 patients for the first time Friday, up to 2,409 patients, 516 in Hampton Roads. ICU capacity is at 79% (typically 67% pre-COVID) with 510 COVID-19 patients.

This all comes as VDH reported Friday that it would receive 100,000 fewer doses that originally planned in December under the federal Operation Ward Speed initiative.

There’s been little explanation as to why states will receive fewer doses, but Pfizer said Thursday it wasn’t facing production issues.

“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” a statement from the company read.

Local cases

The Virginia Department of Health’s website has yet to update numbers on the local level. We’ll update this post when numbers are updated.

Here were the numbers from Thursday.

Accomack: 1,545 cases, 115 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 8031 cases, 574 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+141 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 616 cases, 31 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 689 cases, 24 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 3,636 cases, 177 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+83 cases, +11 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 1,261 cases, 67 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+16 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,458 cases, 88 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 251 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (+4 cases)

Newport News: 4,911 cases, 182 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+57 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 7,635 cases, 524 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+63 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Northampton: 383 cases, 53 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 255 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+9 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,722 cases, 389 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+45 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,071 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 3,354 cases, 208 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+42 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 13,452 cases, 649 hospitalized, 130 deaths (+200 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 340 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 1,181 cases, 32 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+22 cases)

Test positivity (Thursday numbers)

Chesapeake — 13.6% — trending up overall ( Chesapeake schools going to all virtual learning after winter break)

( Eastern Shore — 12.2% — trending up overall

Hampton — 13.6% — trending up overall

Norfolk — 11.9% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 11.8% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 12.9% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 13.1% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —10.9% — trending up overall

For more on the coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.