Virginia Dec. 17 COVID-19 update: nearly 3,500 new cases; 7-day moving average of hospitalizations near 60-day high

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday, with 3,457 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently averaging around 2,760 new cases per day – which is the highest since early October.

The test positivity rate has risen to 8.6%.

1,403 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 27 people since yesterday. 24% of those hospitalized are in the ICU, while 13% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 1,342. The highest since the latter half of October.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,083 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 28 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of December 11, 1.3% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.042% have been hospitalized, and 0.0163% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 3,457 (1,013,390 total )

3,457 ) New deaths: +28 ( 15,083 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -27 (1,403 total)

Percent of positive tests: 8.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 13,510,787 percent of population with at least one dose: 76% (6,483,771) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 66.8% (5,704,619) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 77.5%



For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases:

Accomack: 4,333 cases, 331 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+18 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 30,776 cases, 1305 hospitalized, 375 deaths (+154 cases, -4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,712 cases, 72 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 4,170 cases, 85 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+13 cases, -4 hospitalized)

Hampton: 15,952 cases, 588 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+53 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,764 cases, 219 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+18 cases, -2 hospitalized)

James City County: 7,716 cases, 252 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+20 cases)

Mathews: 950 cases, 27 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+6 cases, -1 hospitalized )

Newport News: 21,791 cases, 655 hospitalized, 309 deaths (+34 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 25,848 cases, 1,337 hospitalized, 363 deaths (+39 cases, -3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,210 cases, 106 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+1 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,428, cases, 37 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 13,359 cases, 882 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+50 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,497 cases, 89 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 11,627 cases, 693 hospitalized, 253 deaths (+35 cases, -4 hospitalized,+1 death)

Virginia Beach: 53,268 cases, 2,498 hospitalized, 587 deaths (+147 cases, -133 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,271 cases, 30 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+7 cases,)

York: 5,941 cases, 126 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+16 cases, +1 death)