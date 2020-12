Virginia Dec. 16 COVID-19 update: 3,931 new cases, 38 new deaths reported, 500-plus in ICU

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,931 new coronavirus cases and 38 new deaths on Wednesday, and saw its overall number of current hospitalizations go down by 12 patients to 2,349 patients.

Hospitalization averages are still are record highs for Virginia though, with a 7-day average of 2,178 patients per day and ICU occupancy is now up to 511 patients (79%). Hospitalizations in Hampton Roads actually went up by 18 patients to 529. 27,060 patients total have now been hospitalized and discharged, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says.

Statewide numbers for Virginia:

New cases: (+3,931 292,240 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Case incidence rate: 42.1 per 100K, trending up overall, at record levels

New deaths (+38, 4,508 total), steady overall, but trending up (32 per day on average)

Current hospitalizations (+135 patients, 2,349 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (11.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average went down by several thousand tests around the holiday but is back up to nearly 27,000 per day.

Cheers broke out Tuesday as Yolanda Dumas, who works in the emergency room at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, became the first person in Virginia to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Average reported deaths per day are continuing to rise, up to 32 per day as of Wednesday.

Cases had dipped slightly on average due to weekend/early week reporting, but Wednesday’s increase of 3,931 cases is the third-highest one-day total so far for Virginia. The commonwealth will pass 300,000 cumulative cases on Thursday.

The United States is still seeing record numbers, though some Midwestern states are seeing a drop in new cases, with 2,918 new deaths reported Tuesday alone. The country is averaging just under 2,500 COVID-19 deaths per day.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.7 million tests, 190k cases, and 2,918 deaths. 112,816 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Local cases

Accomack: 1,533 cases, 113 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 7,890 cases, 572 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+171 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin: 612 cases, 31 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+9 cases)

Gloucester: 682 cases, 24 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 3,553 cases, 166 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+68 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 1,245 cases, 64 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+18 cases)

James City County: 1,421 cases, 87 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+34 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Mathews: 247 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (+34 cases)

Newport News: 4,854 cases, 180 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+105 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 7,572 cases, 516 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+69 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 381 cases, 53 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 246 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+8 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,677 cases, 387 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+35 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,066 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 3,312 cases, 207 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+25 cases, +8 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 13,452 cases, 644 hospitalized, 129 deaths (+135 cases, +33 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 338 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 1,159 cases, 32 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+30 cases)

Key local metrics

774 new cases, at record levels and trending up

10 new deaths, trending up (4 per day on average)

18 new current hospitalizations (529 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 12.25%, trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 13.4% — trending up overall ( Chesapeake schools going to all virtual learning after winter break)

( Eastern Shore — 11.9% — trending up overall

Hampton — 13.2% — trending up overall

Norfolk — 11.8% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 11.6% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 12.6% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 12.8% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —10.7% — trending up overall

