Virginia Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: 56 new deaths, 3,160 new cases, 135 more hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,160 new coronavirus cases and 56 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as record-level COVID-19 hospitalizations increased again by more than 100 patients.

More than 400 new patients have been added to the current state total in the past week alone, and 600 in the past two weeks. Hospitalizations are steadily trending up in every region of the state, including Hampton Roads.

ICU occupancy (490 patients) is still around 77% and there were 240 people on ventilators (32% in use) as of Tuesday, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows. The VHHA says bed capacity is relatively ok, but staffing could be an issue. However with vaccines being administered to health care workers starting this week, those helping COVID-19 patients will have some level of protection.

Statewide numbers for Virginia:

New cases: (+3,160, 288,309 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Case incidence rate: 42.9 per 100K, trending up overall, at record levels

New deaths (+56, 4,470 total), steady overall, but trending up recently (30 per day on average)

Current hospitalizations (+135 patients, 2,361 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (11.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average went down by several thousand tests around the holiday but is back up to nearly 27,000 per day.

Deaths have been steadily trending up since early November, from as low as about 6 per day to now 30 per day. Overall that’s still below peak levels between 35-40 per day.

The United States is reporting a record average of new deaths per day, 2,435, along with record hospitalizations and cases, and the national COVID-19 death toll officially passed 300,000 on Monday.

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1 million tests, 193k cases, and 1,358 deaths. There are 110,549 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record for hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/NGv7muVzEt — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 15, 2020

Local cases

Metrics are up across the board in Hampton Roads/Tidewater, with cases (679 per day) at an all-time high, and hospitalizations (511 patients currently) nearing the region’s August peak. Deaths peaked around 13 per day in September after that summer surge. The region is averaging 4 per day currently, but remember that deaths lag cases and they could go back to that level or above.

The percent of positive tests is at 12% overall.

Accomack: 1,524 cases, 112 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+25 cases)

Chesapeake: 7,719 cases, 567 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+99 cases, +1 death)

Franklin: 603 cases, 31 hospitalized, 17 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 668 cases, 23 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 3,485 cases, 161 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+74 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 1,227 cases, 64 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 1,387 cases, 84 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+24 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Mathews: 213 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (no change)

Newport News: 4,749 cases, 176 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+86 cases, +1 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Norfolk: 7,503 cases, 514 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+108 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 381 cases, 52 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 238 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+2 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 3,642 cases, 386 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,060 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 3,287 cases, 199 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+30 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 13,317 cases, 611 hospitalized, 126 deaths (+126 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 334 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 1,129 cases, 32 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+24 cases)

Key local metrics

650 new cases, trending up

11 new deaths, trending up

23 new current hospitalizations (511 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 12%, trending up overall

Test positivity