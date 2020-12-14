Virginia Dec. 14 COVID-19 update: Record 2,260 hospitalized, 3,240 new cases, 3 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s record COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped up again in reporting from Sunday to Monday, to 2,260 current patients, as the commonwealth battles unprecedented virus levels.

The ICU occupancy is at 458 patients (77% — last year’s average was 67%) and 236 people are on ventilators (31% in use), per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Statewide numbers for Virginia:

New cases: (+3,240, 285,149 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Case incidence rate: 44.1 per 100K, trending up overall, at record levels

New deaths (+3, 4,414 total), steady overall, but trending up recently (29 per day on average)

Current hospitalizations (+106 patients, 2,260 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (10.9% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently around holiday but up again, 25,000 per day on average

3,240 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths were also reported Monday. Those numbers are lower than average (3,754 cases and 29 deaths per day), but reported cases and deaths are typically lower coming out of the weekend. Hospitalizations are the most immediate sign of how the pandemic is trending.

The U.S. overall continues to break records, with more than 2,400 new COVID-19 deaths per day. That’s expected to continue to increase.

Though help is on the way with the first COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered Monday in the U.S. The first people to get the shots were health care workers.

https://twitter.com/COVID19Tracking/status/1338285682888826880/photo/1

Local cases

Accomack: 1,499 cases, 112 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 7,620 cases, 567 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+80 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 603 cases, 31 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 662 cases, 22 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+39 cases)

Hampton: 3,411 cases, 160 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+46 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,216 cases, 64 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+26 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,363 cases, 81 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 213 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (+15 cases)

Newport News: 4,663 cases, 175 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+55 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 7,395 cases, 509 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+27 cases)

Northampton: 376 cases, 52 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 236 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,623 cases, 385 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+30 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,053 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+9 cases)

Suffolk: 3,257 cases, 199 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+46 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 13,191 cases, 607 hospitalized, 125 deaths (+128 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 330 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 1,105 cases, 32 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+16 cases)

Key local metrics

555 new cases, trending up (663 per day)

0 new deaths, steady overall but recent upward trend (5 per day)

443 current hospitalizations, trending up (still below 556 patient peak in August)

Percent of positive tests: 11.3%, trending up overall

Chesapeake — 12.8% — trending up overall

Eastern Shore — 10.7% — trending up overall

Hampton — 12.3% — trending up overall

Norfolk — 11.5% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 10.8% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 11.7% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 10.7% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —9.9% — trending up overall

Gov. Ralph Northam’s new executive order went into effect today, which limited gatherings at 10 people, established a “modified stay-at-home order” and more.

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.