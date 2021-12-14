Virginia Dec. 14 COVID-19 update: 2,416 new cases, 35 new deaths; 1,330 hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,416 new cases, 35 new deaths and an increase of 54 current COVID patients to 1,330 as metrics continue to tick up.

Most of the infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in the unvaccinated. More than 3/4 of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated. Though preliminary data from South Africa released on Tuesday shows that the omicron variant appears to be able to better get past vaccines in terms of people getting infected. However, omicron appears to also be leading to less severe symptoms if a person does get infected, especially if they are vaccinated.

Pfizer also said on Tuesday its experimental COVID pill is especially effective at preventing hospitalizations and works against the omicron variant.

Virginia’s reported two omicron cases so far, but there are likely many more. The variant quickly became the dominant strain in South Africa.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,416 , 1,003,110 total), 2,545 cases per day and rising

, 1,003,110 total), 2,545 cases per day and rising Deaths ( +35 , 14,992 total), rising again ( 28per day ) after falling to 12 per day

, 14,992 total), rising again ( ) after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( +54, 1,330 total currently ), rising again, up nearly patients since two weeks ago

), rising again, up nearly patients since two weeks ago Test positivity: 8.7% , rising, up from 5-6% last month

, rising, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 13,357,109

Percent of population with at least one dose: 75.6% (6,453,283)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 66.5% (5,674,817)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.4%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,619,621

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases