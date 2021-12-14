Virginia Dec. 14 COVID-19 update: 2,416 new cases, 35 new deaths; 1,330 hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,416 new cases, 35 new deaths and an increase of 54 current COVID patients to 1,330 as metrics continue to tick up.
Most of the infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in the unvaccinated. More than 3/4 of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated. Though preliminary data from South Africa released on Tuesday shows that the omicron variant appears to be able to better get past vaccines in terms of people getting infected. However, omicron appears to also be leading to less severe symptoms if a person does get infected, especially if they are vaccinated.
Pfizer also said on Tuesday its experimental COVID pill is especially effective at preventing hospitalizations and works against the omicron variant.
Virginia’s reported two omicron cases so far, but there are likely many more. The variant quickly became the dominant strain in South Africa.
State metrics
- New cases (+2,416, 1,003,110 total), 2,545 cases per day and rising
- Deaths (+35, 14,992 total), rising again (28per day) after falling to 12 per day
- Current hospitalizations (+54, 1,330 total currently), rising again, up nearly patients since two weeks ago
- Test positivity: 8.7%, rising, up from 5-6% last month
- Vaccine doses administered: 13,357,109
- Percent of population with at least one dose: 75.6% (6,453,283)
- Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.1%
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 66.5% (5,674,817)
- Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.4%
- People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,619,621
For more vaccine data, click here.
Local cases
- Accomack: 4,311 cases, 331 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+8 cases, + 1 death)
- Chesapeake: 30,526 cases, 1321 hospitalized, 375 deaths (+61 cases, -2 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 1,708 cases, 72 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+1 case, -2 hospitalized)
- Gloucester: 4,136 cases, 89 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+15 cases)
- Hampton: 15,841 cases, 656 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+27 cases, -43 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 4,726 cases, 220 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+4 cases, -9 hospitalized)
- James City County: 7,672 cases, 258 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+18 cases, -7 hospitalized)
- Mathews: 936 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (no change)
- Newport News: 21,672 cases, 776 hospitalized, 307 deaths (+43 cases, -25 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 25,701 cases, 1,367 hospitalized, 362 deaths (+48 cases, -8 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Northampton: 1,204 cases, 105 hospitalized, 47 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 1,420 cases, 38 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+7 cases, -1 hospitalized)
- Portsmouth: 13,260 cases, 908 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+72 cases, -27 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 2,493 cases, 89 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+4 cases, -1 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 11,535 cases, 688 hospitalized, 251 deaths (+36 cases, -15 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 52,841 cases, 2,663 hospitalized, 583 deaths ( +101 cases, +7 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Williamsburg: 1,258 cases, 39 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+3 cases)
- York: 5,903 cases, 135 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+13 cases, -1 hospitalized)