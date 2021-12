Virginia Dec. 13 COVID-19 update: Va. officially passes 1 million recorded virus infections, metrics ticking back up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As viral spread ticks back up, Virginia has officially reached the milestone of 1 million recorded coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

The number of actual infections is likely much higher. 734,937 cases have been confirmed with a PCR test and 265,757 probable cases that weren’t confirmed by testing but the met criteria.

The average number of reported cases per day has almost doubled from late November, up to about 2,500 cases per day. Hospitalizations are up by about 300 patients from two weeks ago and the average positive test rate statewide is up to 9%.

Most of the infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in the unvaccinated. More than 3/4 of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,668 , 1,000,694 total), 2,520 cases per day and rising

, 1,000,694 total), 2,520 cases per day and rising Deaths ( +5 , 14,957 total), rising again ( 27 per day ) after falling to 12 per day

, 14,957 total), rising again ( ) after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( +2, 1,276 total currently ), rising again, up about 300 patients since two weeks ago

), rising again, up about 300 patients since two weeks ago Test positivity: 8.7% , rising, up from 5-6% last month

, rising, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 13,322,842

Percent of population with at least one dose: 75.5% (6,446,923)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 66.4% (5,668,339)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.3%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,597,927

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases