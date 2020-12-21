Virginia Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: 4,042 new cases, 4 new deaths, hospitalizations at new record

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,042 new coronavirus cases and a new record high of 2,442 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, with 4 new COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+4,042, 310,890 total), trending up overall

Case incidence rate: 43.2 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths (+4, 4,654 total), trending up (34 per day on average)

Current hospitalizations (+37 patients, 2,442 total), trending up overall , at record levels

, Testing (11.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average is back up to around 30,000 per day

After a slight dip in reporting last week, Virginia’s cases are continuing their upward trend (with an expected peak coming around February). Reporting is usually lower coming out of the weekend, but Monday’s daily increase is the third-highest in a day for Virginia.

ICU occupancy is up to 530 patients statewide (80% capacity) and 282 people are on ventilators. 27,887 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and discharged to date.

Four new deaths were reported, but Virginia’s 7-day average (34 deaths reported per day) is the second-highest it’s ever been. In September it went as high as 42 per day, but that included a reporting lag that featured 96 deaths reported in one day.

Monday’s numbers come just a few days after Virginia launched a new coronavirus outbreaks dashboard that tracks current outbreaks at a variety of facilities. VDH previously had just kept up-to-date outbreak data on long-term care and K-12 education. Several long-term care facilities in the region are facing significant outbreaks.

Meanwhile hospitalization and death averages continue to break records nationwide, with more than 2,600 deaths per day.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 195k cases, and 1,618 deaths. There are 113,663 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a very slight decline. pic.twitter.com/WByHeGFkue — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 21, 2020

Local cases

Accomack: 1,585 cases, 119 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+6 cases, + 2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 8,435 cases, 584 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+73 cases)

Franklin: 633 cases, 34 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 731 cases, 25 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 3,930 cases, 186 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+97 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,354 cases, 71 hospitalized, 29 deaths ( +17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,561 cases, 92 hospitalized, 26 deaths ( +11 cases)

Mathews: 269 cases, 14 hospitalized, 2 death (+6 cases)

Newport News: 5,191 cases, 189 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+46 cases)

Norfolk: 7,823 cases, 531 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+56 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 400 cases, 54 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 270 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 3,947 cases, 405 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+52 cases, + 1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,092 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 3,552 cases, 222 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+44 cases, + 2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 14,436 cases, 677 hospitalized, 132 deaths (+210 cases)

Williamsburg: 350 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 1,276 cases, 34 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

655 new cases, trending up overall

2 new deaths, trending up overall

-3 current hospitalizations (535 total), trending up overall

Test positivity rate (13%), trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 14.7% — trending up overall ( Chesapeake schools going to all virtual learning after winter break)

( Eastern Shore — 10.4% — steady after recent upward trend

Hampton — 13.7% — trending up overall

Norfolk — 12.3% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 11.7% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 14.2% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 14.3% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —12.8% — trending up overall

