Virginia Dec. 11 COVID-19 update: 3,395 new cases, 35 new deaths; hospitalizations jump again

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,395 new coronavirus cases and 35 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, and record COVID-19 hospitalizations increased again by 64 patients to 2,115 overall.
The record metrics led to Gov. Northam on Thursday announcing new coronavirus restrictions through January, including limiting gatherings to 10 people and a “modified stay-at-home order” from midnight to 5 a.m. each day. Northam said Virginia’s numbers are bad, but the commonwealth is still doing better compared to most other states. The U.S. as a whole has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in each of the last two days, and is breaking records across the board for coronavirus metrics.
Statewide numbers for Virginia:
- New cases: (+3,395, 274,438 total), trending up overall, at record levels
- Case incidence rate: 45.4 per 100K, trending up overall, at record levels
- New deaths (+35, 4,370 total), steady overall, but trending up recently (30 per day)
- Current hospitalizations (+64 patients, 2,115 total), trending up overall, at record levels
- Testing (10.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia’s testing average down by several thousand tests recently around holiday but up again, 25,000 per day on average
ICU occupancy has climbed by 4% this week (427 COVID-19 patients), up to 79% overall with 216 on ventilators.
Reported deaths have steadily increased overall for more than a month, and that’s only expected to rise when the recent surge in cases is taken into account.
Local cases
- Accomack: 1,466 cases, 112 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Chesapeake: 7,289 cases, 564 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+62 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Franklin: 592 cases, 29 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+5 cases)
- Gloucester: 583 cases, 22 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+4 cases)
- Hampton: 3,231 cases, 156 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+60 cases, +5 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 1,161 cases, 60 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+25 cases)
- James City County: 1,314 cases, 79 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)
- Mathews: 186 cases, 13 hospitalized, 1 death (+2 cases)
- Newport News: 4,449 cases, 173 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+41 cases, +2 deaths)
- Norfolk: 7,250 cases, 502 hospitalized, 99 deaths (+74 cases, – 1 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 365 cases, 51 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases)
- Poquoson: 222 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
- Portsmouth: 3,509 cases, 377 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 1,036 cases, 34 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+5 cases)
- Suffolk: 3,120 cases, 193 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+45 cases, +4 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 12,702 cases, 599 hospitalized, 125 deaths (+147 cases, +15 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Williamsburg: 319 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)
- York: 1,046 cases, 32 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)
Key local metrics
- 540 new cases, trending up overall
- 5 new deaths, trending up overall
- 30 new current hospitalizations (416 total), trending up overall
- Percent of positive tests: 10.55%, trending up overall
Positivity rates
- Chesapeake — 11.9% — trending up overall
- Eastern Shore — 9.4% — trending up overall
- Hampton — 12.8% — trending up overall
- Norfolk — 11.1% — trending up overall
- Peninsula — 9.9% — trending up overall
- Portsmouth — 10% — trending up overall
- Virginia Beach — 9.9% — trending up overall
- Western Tidewater —9.4% — trending up overall
