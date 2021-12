Virginia Dec. 10 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations bump up by 62 patients to 1,251 total; metrics climbing overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped up by 62 patients between Thursday and Friday as COVID metrics continue to rise overall.

Virginia’s now reporting about 2,500 new cases per day and there were 1,251 current COVID patients as of Friday. Deaths (20 reported per day) are also rising again, with most deaths and hospitalizations continuing to be in unvaccinated people.

Metrics overall still haven’t seen a major spike, but there’s been a noticeable uptick lately.

Boosters are available for all adults to provide an extra level of protection, including now for 16- and 17-year-olds.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,848 , 994,069 total), 2,496 cases per day and rising

, 994,069 total), 2,496 cases per day and rising Deaths ( +27 , 14,895 total), rising again (20 per day) after falling to 12 per day

, 14,895 total), rising again (20 per day) after falling to 12 per day Current hospitalizations ( +62, 1,251 total currently ), rising again

), rising again Test positivity: 8.1% , rising

, rising Vaccine doses administered: 13,201,099

Percent of population with at least one dose: 75.3% (6,423,501)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 66.1% (5,642,576)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.2%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,524,393

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases