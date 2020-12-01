Virginia Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Record hospitalizations jump again, 31 new deaths, 8% test positivity

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia, already at record levels, saw another large jump from Monday to Tuesday.
99 new patients were added to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association‘s data of current hospitalizations, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 1,757.
Virginia’s hospitalizations have been up across the board, but Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia have seen the most noticeable upticks in the past two weeks. Hampton Roads has more than 100 new patients compared to two weeks ago.
ICU admissions are also climbing, with 398 patients.
Statewide numbers:
- New cases: (+2,228, 240,063 total), trending up overall
- Case incidence rate: 29.3 per 100K, trending up overall
- New deaths (+31, 4,093 total), steady overall, trending up
- Current hospitalizations (+99 patients, 1,757 total), at record levels, trending up
- Testing (8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia averaging around 25,000 tests per day
Reported daily cases have been slightly down compared to recent figures, but that can be contributed to the holiday/weekend. Expect them to continue to climb.
Deaths are trending up overall statewide, though Hampton Roads hasn’t seen its numbers go up.
Nationwide, the cases and hospitalizations are at record levels and trending up. The recent lower figures can again be contributed to reporting lag from the holiday/weekend.
- Cases: 157,869 per day on average, 12,337,969 total
- Hospitalizations: 91,331 per day on average
- Deaths: 1,452 per day on average, 259,075 total
Local cases
- Accomack: 1,357 cases, 107 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+11 cases)
- Chesapeake: 6,699 cases, 536 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+42 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 549 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)
- Gloucester: 514 cases, 20 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+39 cases)
- Hampton: 2,829 cases, 121 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 1,044 cases, 55 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+8 cases)
- James City County: 1,212 cases, 72 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+3 cases)
- Mathews: 163 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+3 case)
- Newport News: 4,085 cases, 143 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+24 cases)
- Norfolk: 6,566 cases, 458 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+38 cases)
- Northampton: 351 cases, 50 hospitalized, 31 deaths (-1 case)
- Poquoson: 147 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 cases)
- Portsmouth: 3,216 cases, 350 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+14 cases)
- Southampton: 988 cases, 32 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)
- Suffolk: 2,776 cases, 161 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 10,963 cases, 533 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+109 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 291 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)
- York: 929 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)
Key local metrics
- 333 new cases, trending up
- 0 new deaths, steady
- +9 current hospitalizations (319 total), trending up
- Percent of positive tests: 7.64%, trending up overall
Positivity rates
- Chesapeake — 10.2% — back down slightly after recent increase
- Eastern Shore — 7.4% — trending up, but steady overall
- Hampton — 7.5% — steady overall
- Norfolk — 7.6% — back down after recent increase
- Peninsula — 6.3% — trending up
- Portsmouth — 7.4% — steady overall but a slight increase recently
- Virginia Beach — 7.9% — trending up overall, but steady recently
- Western Tidewater — 6.8% — trending up
For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.
Latest News
- Virginia Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Record hospitalizations jump again, 31 new deaths, 8% test positivity
- McClellan officially running for Virginia lieutenant governor, joins crowded field
- First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes on sale
- LIVE: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Fed Chair Powell testify on COVID-19 relief needs
- Olympic rings back up in Tokyo Bay, serving as sign of hope amid pandemic