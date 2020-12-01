Virginia Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Record hospitalizations jump again, 31 new deaths, 8% test positivity

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia, already at record levels, saw another large jump from Monday to Tuesday.

99 new patients were added to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association‘s data of current hospitalizations, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 1,757.

Virginia’s hospitalizations have been up across the board, but Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia have seen the most noticeable upticks in the past two weeks. Hampton Roads has more than 100 new patients compared to two weeks ago.

ICU admissions are also climbing, with 398 patients.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+2,228, 240,063 total), trending up overall

Case incidence rate: 29.3 per 100K, trending up overall

New deaths (+31, 4,093 total), steady overall, trending up

Current hospitalizations (+99 patients, 1,757 total), at record levels, trending up

Testing (8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia averaging around 25,000 tests per day

Reported daily cases have been slightly down compared to recent figures, but that can be contributed to the holiday/weekend. Expect them to continue to climb.

Deaths are trending up overall statewide, though Hampton Roads hasn’t seen its numbers go up.

Nationwide, the cases and hospitalizations are at record levels and trending up. The recent lower figures can again be contributed to reporting lag from the holiday/weekend.

Cases: 157,869 per day on average, 12,337,969 total

Hospitalizations: 91,331 per day on average

Deaths: 1,452 per day on average, 259,075 total

Our daily update is published. Our testing, case, and death statistics continue to be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. Hospitalizations are less affected by the data slowdown and are at the record-high level of 96,039. pic.twitter.com/Z849KJR8JJ — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 1, 2020

Local cases

Accomack: 1,357 cases, 107 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+11 cases)

Chesapeake: 6,699 cases, 536 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+42 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 549 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 514 cases, 20 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+39 cases)

Hampton: 2,829 cases, 121 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,044 cases, 55 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 1,212 cases, 72 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 163 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+3 case)

Newport News: 4,085 cases, 143 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+24 cases)

Norfolk: 6,566 cases, 458 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+38 cases)

Northampton: 351 cases, 50 hospitalized, 31 deaths (-1 case)

Poquoson: 147 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,216 cases, 350 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+14 cases)

Southampton: 988 cases, 32 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,776 cases, 161 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 10,963 cases, 533 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+109 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 291 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 929 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

333 new cases, trending up

0 new deaths, steady

+9 current hospitalizations (319 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 7.64%, trending up overall

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 10.2% — back down slightly after recent increase

Eastern Shore — 7.4% — trending up, but steady overall

Hampton — 7.5% — steady overall

Norfolk — 7.6% — back down after recent increase

Peninsula — 6.3% — trending up

Portsmouth — 7.4% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Virginia Beach — 7.9% — trending up overall, but steady recently

Western Tidewater — 6.8% — trending up

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.