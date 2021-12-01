Virginia Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: 2,413 new cases reported; case average still around 1,500 per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a higher than average 2,413 new cases on Wednesday, along with 20 new COVID-19 deaths.

Reported cases the last two days (1,907 on Tuesday and 2,413 on Wednesday) have been higher than all but one day since Oct. 17, but the daily average of reported cases still remains in the 1,500 range it’s been in since late October. The percent of positive tests have gone up to 6.7% on average statewide.

Virus levels locally are also remaining steady.

Hospitalizations have increased back up to about 1,000 patients currently, but are still mostly steady overall.

Health officials across the world are monitoring the new omicron COVID variant, which could spread more rapidly than previous versions of the virus. Omicron’s been detected already around the globe, including Europe and Canada in addition to South Africa. At this point, health experts are still examining in the variant and are warning against overreaction. There’s no indication at this time that this variant causes more severe disease or can get by current vaccines.

President Biden and health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated, with booster shots now available for all adults. Sign up for a booster appointment in Hampton Roads here.

State metrics

New cases (+2,413 , 971,529 total), 1,548 per day, steady overall

, 971,529 total), Deaths ( + 20, 14,730 total), 19 per day and still going down overall

20, 14,730 total), Current hospitalizations (-27 patients, 965 total currently ), steady overall but slight increase recently

), steady overall but slight increase recently Test positivity: 6.7% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 12,707,413

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74.4% (6,347,311)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 88.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.9% (5,530,226)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.1%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,246,934

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases