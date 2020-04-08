Virginia COVID-19 Wednesday update: 12 new deaths reported as cases top 3,600

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The latest on the coronavirus in Virginia:

9 a.m. — Virginia’s number of coronavirus cases increased by more than 300 between Tuesday and Wednesday as the state health department reported 12 new deaths connected to the virus — the largest increase in deaths in a day so far.

Virginia now has 3,645 cases overall as of Wednesday, with 75 total deaths and 615 cumulative hospitalizations, per Virginia Department of Health data. 30,645 of more than 8.5 million Virginians have been tested so far.

The hospitalization data from VDH however doesn’t accurately represent the number of current hospitalizations in the commonwealth. Virginia’s State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver says the VDH data “lags behind” those from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, because the state’s info reflects people who’ve either been discharged from the hospital after recovery or those who’ve died.

VHHA data as of April 8 shows 649 people currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases — 468 are in the ICU and 293 are on ventilators.

The increase in cases between Tuesday and Wednesday (312) was less than the 455 cases added between Monday and Tuesday — the highest daily increase Virginia had seen since the beginning of the outbreak.

Here are the latest number in our area:

Chesapeake: 99

Accomack: 11

Northampton: 2

Hampton: 53

Norfolk: 77

James City County: 122

Newport News: 60

Poquoson: 4

Williamsburg: 16

York: 25

Portsmouth: 41

Gloucester: 16

Mathews: 2

Virginia Beach: 207

Franklin: 5

IOW: 23

Southampton: 5

Suffolk: 31

Here’s a look at the number of cases reported by age, sex and race (note: race has not been reported in more than 54% of Virginia’s confirmed cases.)

This article will be updated.