Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 30 update: Overall case total surpasses 500K, 70 new deaths reported, over 100K people fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia has surpassed 500,000 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the state is down to 12.1%.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting more than 4,309 new coronavirus cases along with 70 new deaths.

As of Saturday morning, January 30, Virginia has an overall number of 502,221 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 402,532 have been confirmed by testing. 99,689 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says Virginia has currently used 57% of the vaccinations it has been given by the federal government. That places the commonwealth at 21st out 50 states for how many vaccines it has administered, according to a ranking by Becker’s Hospital Review. It was just a week ago the state was lingering down near the bottom of the list.

On a conference call with reporters Friday, Avula said that the state’s strategy of taking doses that some hospitals and private providers set aside for second doses and using them as first doses appears to be paying off.

He says both doses a person receives are actually the same and believes there will be enough doses for a second shot when it’s needed.

Local cases

Hampton Roads is still seeing high virus levels, though test positivity has come down slightly recently. Deaths are still trending up overall.

Accomack: 2,333 cases, 166 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 15,370 cases, 720 hospitalized, 136 deaths (+160 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 death)

Franklin: 854 cases, 43 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 1,485 cases, 41 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+25 cases, +2 death)

Hampton: 7,136 cases, 234 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+60 cases, +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,161 cases, 98 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+31 cases)

James City County: 3434 cases, 113 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+21 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 438 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 9728 cases, 247 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+93 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 12,775 cases, 692 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+108 cases, +16 hospitalized, +1 deaths)

Northampton: 627 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 597 cases, 16 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 6,528 cases, 499 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+40 cases)

Southampton: 1,703 cases, 43 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 5,778 cases, 306 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+64 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 death)

Virginia Beach: 26,066 cases, 1080 hospitalized, 206 deaths (+304 cases, +3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 439 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 2,534 cases, 41 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+20 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 972 cases Saturday, which is 22% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

972 new cases

13 new deaths

36 new patients currently hospitalized (728 total), trending up

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 20.5% — trending back down overall

Eastern Shore — 14.2% — trending back down

Hampton — 18.6% — back up slightly

Norfolk — 17% — steady around 17% mark

Peninsula — 16.3% — trending back down

Portsmouth — 20.7% — fluctuating around 20%

Virginia Beach — 16.3% — trending back down

Western Tidewater —15.8% — trending back down

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,632 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

