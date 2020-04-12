Virginia COVID-19 Sunday update: Almost 200 confirmed cases reported with 35 people hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting almost 200 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday.

Health officials are reporting 197 confirmed cases for Sunday statewide which brings the total number to 5,274. This is the lowest daily increase this week compared to Saturday’s numbers of 568 cases reported in just one day.

An additional 35 people were hospitalized, per VDH data. Health officials also say that 11 people died, bringing the total number of deaths in Virginia to 141.

The breakdown in cases/deaths in Virginia this week:

Monday: 241 new cases to 2,878 overall/3 new deaths to 54 overall

Tuesday: 455 new cases to 3,333 overall/9 new deaths to 63 overall

Wednesday: 312 new cases to 3,645/ 12 death to 75 overall

Thursday: 397 new cases to 4,042 overall/34 new deaths to 109 overall

Friday: 467 new cases to 4,509 overall/12 new deaths to 121 overall

Saturday: 568 new cases to 5,077 overall/ 9 new deaths to 130 overall

Sunday: 197 new cases to 5,274 overall/ 11 new deaths to 141 overall

The latest COVID-19 numbers according to the Virginia Department of Health as of Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Here’s a look at the local cases (increases from Saturday):

Chesapeake: 121 (+6)

Accomack: 15

Northampton: 4

Hampton: 65 (+1)

Norfolk: 90 (+10)

James City County: 126

Newport News: 78 (+3)

Poquoson: 6

Williamsburg: 17

York: 29 (+2)

Portsmouth: 51 (+2)

Gloucester: 20

Mathews: 2

Virginia Beach: 243 (+7)

Franklin: 6

Isle of Wight: 31 (+3)

Southampton: 5

Suffolk: 48 (+8)

The Institute for Health Metric and Evaluation (IHME) has moved Virginia’s peak outbreak of COVID-19 from late May to late April.

On its website, IHME said their projections are updated daily to account for new data and information. The models are based on observed death rates for the coronavirus and not influenced by testing.

The institute said these projections assume that full social distancing will be in affect through May.

At his press conference on Monday, April 6, Gov. Ralph Northam said they would not be changing the state’s plans based on this new projection and would instead continue to follow trends. Currently, Virginia’s stay-at-home order is in effect until June 10.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) released a new data dashboard on April 6. It details important information on the state of the commonwealth’s hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

It shows up-to-date stats on those currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, hospital bed and ventilator capacity statewide, and how many hospitals are having trouble obtaining crucial personal protective equipment for medical workers.

The VHHA’s data on hospitalization is different than what is published by VDH. For example, as of April 7, VDH is only reporting 563 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Virginia, whereas VHHA is reporting 589 hospitalizations.

Sentara Healthcare says it’s now processing COVID-19 tests in-house at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to help shorten the wait for test results.

Sentara is using the Abbott m2000 RealTime system. Lab results are back within 24 to 48 hours, not the eight to 10 days that the private labs like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are taking due to unrelenting demand.

As 10 On Your Side reported, Sentara stopped medical screenings for COVID-19 because lab results from the private labs were taking too long,

“It’s extremely frustrating because at our core we want to take care of our clinicians and patients. We need to get the tests they need and get the results back as quickly as possible,” Young said.

The new in-house testing will help get those results far quicker.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) updates its website daily with the following COVID-19 data: The number of people tested in Virginia, the total number of confirmed cases, the number of people hospitalized and the number of deaths reported.

For complete coverage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CLICK HERE.

