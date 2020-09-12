Virginia COVID-19 September 12 update: State health officials report 1,300 new cases with 11 additional deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,300 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, September 12, Virginia has an overall number of 132,940 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Here is the full breakdown for the entire region:

Accomack: 1,158 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Chesapeake: 4,048 cases, 364 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+22 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Franklin: 363 cases, 10 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 222 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 1,706 cases, 58 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 644 cases, 26 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 792 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,548 cases, 90 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+16 cases)

Norfolk: 4,630 cases, 333 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+18 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 73 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,373 cases, 255 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+30 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Southampton: 401 cases, 16 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 1,810 cases, 118 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 6,421 cases, 337 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+53 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 162 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

York: 503 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+6 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 216 cases Saturday which is 16% of the daily increase statewide.

On Friday, the extra COVID-19 restrictions for the Hampton Roads region were lifted. Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he made the decision because health metrics had significantly improved.

Those restrictions started July 31 and included a last call for bars at 10 p.m., 50% capacity for indoor dining and limits on gatherings of more than 50 people. It impacted Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County.

After lots of hard work, the health metrics in Hampton Roads have significantly improved—and localities in the region are now rejoining the rest of the Commonwealth in Phase Three.



Let’s all continue to stay vigilant so we can keep moving forward.https://t.co/KgSVgnh5be — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 10, 2020

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 995 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

