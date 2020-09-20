Virginia COVID-19 Sept. 20 update: 856 new cases, 25 additional deaths reported after backlog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 856 additional cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, September 20, Virginia has an overall number of 140,511 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 856 cases reported from Saturday, 756 have been confirmed by testing. Another 100 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads, where cases have been decreasing:

Accomack 1,166 cases, 89 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Chesapeake: 4,198 cases, 385 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 385 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Gloucester: 228 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,780 cases, 59 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 697 cases, 34 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 828 cases, 64 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 37 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 2,674 cases, 90 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+16 cases)

Norfolk: 4,745 cases, 352 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,522 cases, 270 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 538 cases, 21 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+8 cases, +6 deaths)

Suffolk: 1,893 cases, 123 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+4 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,644 cases, 355 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+24 cases)

Williamsburg: 175 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 528 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+5 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 126 cases Saturday which is 14% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health said earlier this week it was inputting a backlogged of COVID-19 death data, and it appears to be the case still on Sunday with the 25 new deaths added. 272 new deaths have been reported by VDH in the last six days.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 939 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

A new poll released Thursday by Virginia Commonwealth University showed 66 percent of Virginians are against a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for residents and 40 percent said they don’t plan on getting a no-cost vaccine when it’s available.

