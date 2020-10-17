Virginia COVID-19 Oct. 17 update: 1,114 additional cases with 14 new deaths, Hampton Roads numbers hold steady

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,114 additional cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, October 17, Virginia has an overall number of 165,238 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,114 cases reported from Friday, 942 have been confirmed by testing. Another 172 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 51 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,201 cases, 94 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,714 cases, 459 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+22 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 467 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 328 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 2,025 cases, 86 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+7 cases, +28 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 816 cases, 39 hospitalized, 22 deaths (no change)

James City County: 912 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 127 cases, 8 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,031 cases, 113 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+23 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 5,169 cases, 395 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 312 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+no change)

Poquoson: 88 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,715 cases, 294 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+2 cases)

Southampton: 884 cases, 27 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 2,236 cases, 131 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,513 cases, 417 hospitalized, 102 deaths (+40 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 616 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 142 cases Saturday which is 12% of the daily increase statewide. Cases are trending down compared to Friday’s 203 daily increase.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 993 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

