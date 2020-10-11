Virginia COVID-19 Oct. 11 update: 811 new cases statewide, Virginia Beach leads new cases in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 811 additional cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, October 11, Virginia has an overall number of 158,716 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 811 new cases reported statewide, 698 cases have been confirmed by testing, along with 113 probable cases in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia is one of about 20 states in which cases are low and staying low, per the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.

The Times’ tracker shows it’s on the low end for cases per 100,000 residents, but about the middle of the pack for deaths per 100,000.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,180 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,584 cases, 445 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+22 cases)

Franklin 454 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 299 cases, 15 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 1,959 cases, 74 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 802 cases, 37 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 900 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 113 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 2,912 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+9 cases)

Norfolk: 5,045 cases, 383 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+1 death)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 81 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,667 cases, 293 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+4 cases)

Southampton: 813 cases, 23 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,195 cases, 127 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+6 cases)

Virginia Beach: 7,288 cases, 404 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+32 cases)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 587 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 101 cases Saturday which is 12% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported an overall 11,519 residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 924 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

