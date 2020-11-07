Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 7 update: Virginia reports highest daily increase to date, Hampton Roads sees over 300 new cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,103 additional cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, November 7, Virginia has an overall number of 190,873 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 175,187 have been confirmed by testing. 15,686 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here are the latest numbers for Hampton Roads:

Accomack: 1,239 cases, 100 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 5,229 cases, 497 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+61 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Franklin: 518 cases, 25 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no changes)

Gloucester: 367 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 2,263 cases, 99 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+30 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 901 cases, 47 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 997 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 142 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,377 cases, 122 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 5,701 cases 417 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+52 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 325 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+no changes)

Poquoson: 108 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,918 cases, 336 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+16 cases, +11 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 942 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (no changes)

Suffolk: 2,404 cases, 140 hospitalized 78 deaths (+9 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8631 cases, 464 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+91 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 235 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+no changes)

York: 697 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+11 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 304 cases Saturday which is 14% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 86 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,062 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

