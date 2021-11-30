Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 30 Update: More than 1,900 new cases, positivity rate rises to 6.6%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,907 new cases Friday with the current positivity at 6.6%

As of Tuesday, Nov. 26, Virginia has had an overall number of 969,116 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 714,933 have been confirmed by testing. 254,183 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The U.S. as a whole has 59.4% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 64.9%. in Virginia, per CDC data.

Health officials across the world are monitoring the new omicron COVID variant, which could spread more rapidly than previous versions of the virus. Omicron’s been detected already around the globe, including Europe and Canada in addition to South Africa. At this point, health experts are still examining in the variant and are warning against overreaction. There’s no indication at this time that this variant causes more severe disease or can get by current vaccines.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

State metrics

New cases +1,907 (969,116 total), 1,377 per day, steady overall

(969,116 total), Deaths +26 (14,710 total), 20 per day and still going down overall

(14,710 total), Current hospitalizations +56 patients ( 992 total currently ), steady overall but slight increase recently

), steady overall but slight increase recently Test positivity: 6.6% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 12,707,413

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74.4% (6,347,311)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 88.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.9% (5,538,463)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77.1%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,246,934

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases

Accomack: 4,219 cases, 328 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 29,784 cases, 1334 hospitalized, 371 deaths (+54 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,676 cases, 77 hospitalized, 44 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 4,019 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 15,511 cases, 706 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+26 cases, -2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 4,624 cases, 226 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+11 cases, -3 hospitalized)

James City County: 7,421 cases, 263 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+12 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 919 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 21,197 cases, 799 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+17 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 25,134 cases, 1,388 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+25 cases, -2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,180 cases, 104 hospitalized, 46 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 1,373 cases, 38 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 13,033 cases, 934 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,444 cases, 86 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 11,253 cases, 715 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 51,469 cases, 2,660 hospitalized, 573 deaths (+253 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,213 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+4 cases, -1 hospitalized)

York: 5,708 cases, 135 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+8 cases)