Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 3 Update: Over 1,400 new cases, more than 950 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,435 new cases Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.5%.

As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, Virginia has an overall number of 930,679 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 690,978 have been confirmed by testing. 239,701 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 967 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 14,052 people in the state.

On Tuesday, U.S. Health officials gave the final nod for Pfizer’s “kid-size” COVID-19 vaccine. The latest is a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.

The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,435 , 930,679 total)

, 930,679 total) Deaths (14,052 total)

Current hospitalizations (967 total currently)

Test positivity: 5.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,621,235

Percent of population with at least one dose: 70.2% (5,993,618 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 83.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63% (5,379,781)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 74.9%

Local Cases

Accomack: 4,102 cases, 315 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 28,919 cases, 1302 hospitalized, 360 deaths (+39 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,634 cases, 75 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 3,872 cases, 92 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 15,104 cases, 685 hospitalized, 237 deaths (+35 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,487 cases, 227 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 7,040 cases, 249 hospitalized, 94 deaths (-63 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 895 cases, 28 hospitalized, 22 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 20,726 cases, 784 hospitalized, 300 deaths (+103 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 24,558 cases, 1,514 hospitalized, 341 deaths (+22 cases, -4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,159 cases, 103 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 1,349 cases, 35 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+12 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,699 cases, 896 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+10 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 2,398 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 10,974 cases, 701 hospitalized, 236 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 49,958 cases, 2,616 hospitalized, 555 deaths (+57 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,186 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 5,514 cases, 127 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+6 cases)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.