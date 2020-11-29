Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 29 update: Over 2,300 new cases reported statewide, Hampton Roads makes up 24% of daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,325 additional cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, November 29, Virginia has an overall number of 235,942 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 209,783 have been confirmed by testing. 26,159 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Local Cumulative Metrics

Accomack: 1,345 cases, 107 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 6,611 cases, 533 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+86 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 545 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 463 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+16 case)

Hampton: 2,794 cases, 117 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+53 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 1,032 cases, 55 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 1,200 cases, 72 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+29 case, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 159 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+2 case s )

s Newport News: 4,023 cases, 143 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+71 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 6,528 cases, 456 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+105 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 352 cases, 50 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 143 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,193 cases, 350 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+5 cases)

Southampton: 988 cases, 32 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 2,762 cases, 160 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+7 cases)

Virginia Beach: 10,815 cases, 527 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+155 cases)

Williamsburg: 289 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 908 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+19 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 568 cases Sunday, which is 24% of the daily increase statewide. This is a big leap in the local numbers’ daily percent positivity rate.

Metrics have been picking up here in Hampton Roads after trailing other regions of the commonwealth. Hospitalizations have been rising consistently. Deaths are still relatively low, but remember they lag cases.

Key local metrics

568 new cases, trending up

2 new deaths in Hampton Roads, steady overall

+5 currently hospitalized (293 total), trending up

Norfolk is showing a rise in new cases with 105 additional cases reported Sunday

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 56 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,628 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.