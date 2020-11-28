Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 28 update: Over 3,100 new cases reported, VB and Chesapeake make up more than half of local daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,173 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, November 28, Virginia has an overall number of 233,617 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 208,169 have been confirmed by testing. 25,448 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

This marks the second highest number of daily increase in the state. The new record was set just days before with over 3,200 new cases.

Local Cumulative metrics

Accomack: 1,340 cases, 107 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+16 cases)

Chesapeake: 6,525 cases, 531 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+140 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 544 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 cases)

Gloucester: 447 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+11 case)

Hampton: 2,741 cases, 116 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+14 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,029 cases, 55 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,171 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+7 case)

Mathews: 157 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,952 cases, 142 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+34 cases)

Norfolk: 6,423 cases, 456 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+15 cases)

Northampton: 349 cases, 50 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 140 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 3,188 cases, 350 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+18 cases)

Southampton: 985 cases, 32 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,755 cases, 160 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+47 cases)

Virginia Beach: 10,660 cases, 527 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+133 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 287 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no changes)

York: 889 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+14 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 467 cases Saturday, which is 14% of the daily increase statewide. This is a big leap in the local numbers’ daily percent positivity rate.

Metrics have been picking up here in Hampton Roads after trailing other regions of the commonwealth. Hospitalizations have been rising consistently. Deaths are still relatively low, but remember they lag cases.

Of the 467 new cases reported in Hampton Roads Saturday, more than half, 58%, were just from Virginia Beach and Chesapeake combined. The daily increase of COVID-19 cases in both cities have been gradually rising.

Chesapeake reported a high number of new COVID-19 cases. Just days before, the Chesapeake City Jail reported its first coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

10 On Your Side has confirmed 90 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The sheriff’s office says on Nov. 12, three inmates, six deputies and two contractors tested positive for coronavirus. The inmates were moved to isolation and all other inmates in the known affected areas were quarantined and tested.

“We went from being zero to 100 miles an hour within a day but we had everything in place ahead of time,” said Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan.

The Chesapeake Correctional Center averages 985 inmates, so about 10% of the inmate population is currently infected.

Key local metrics

467 new cases, trending up

0 new deaths in Hampton Roads, steady overall

+4 currently hospitalized (293 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 7.65%, trending up

Chesapeake and Virginia Beach make up more than half of overall new cases in Hampton Roads

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 34 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,593 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.