Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 27 update: Over 1,500 new cases reported statewide with 15 additional deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,544 additional cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Friday morning, November 27, Virginia has an overall number of 230,444 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 204,632 have been confirmed by testing. 24,812 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The increased metrics in Virginia and across the U.S. led to health experts urging people to make their holiday gatherings as small as possible (immediate households ideally) and limit travel. If you do gather with others outside your immediate home, outdoor gatherings have a much lower rate of a viral transmission — and it’s going to be a beautiful day to eat outside.

Local Cumulative metrics

Accomack: 1,324 cases, 107 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+6 cases)

Chesapeake: 6,385 cases, 528 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+165 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 543 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 436 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+8 case)

Hampton: 2,727 cases, 116 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+6 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,022 cases, 54 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 1,164 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 156 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (no changes)

Newport News: 3,918 cases, 142 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 6,408 cases, 457 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+7 cases)

Northampton: 342 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 140 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 3,170 cases, 350 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+14 cases)

Southampton: 983 cases, 32 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,708 cases, 160 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+7 cases)

Virginia Beach: 10,527 cases, 526 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+53 cases)

Williamsburg: 287 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 875 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 287 cases Friday, which is 18% of the daily increase statewide. This is a big leap in the local numbers’ daily percent positivity rate.

Metrics have been picking up here in Hampton Roads after trailing other regions of the commonwealth. Hospitalizations have been rising consistently. Deaths are still relatively low, but remember they lag cases.

Chesapeake reported a high number of new COVID-19 cases. Just days before, the Chesapeake City Jail reported its first coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

10 On Your Side has confirmed 90 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The sheriff’s office says on Nov. 12, three inmates, six deputies and two contractors tested positive for coronavirus. The inmates were moved to isolation and all other inmates in the known affected areas were quarantined and tested.

“We went from being zero to 100 miles an hour within a day but we had everything in place ahead of time,” said Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan.

The Chesapeake Correctional Center averages 985 inmates, so about 10% of the inmate population is currently infected.

Key local metrics

287 new cases, trending up

1 new death in Hampton, steady overall

+11 currently hospitalized (289 total), trending up

Percent of positive tests: 7.65%, trending up

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 34 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,593 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

