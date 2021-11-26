Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 26 Update: Over 1,200 new cases, VDH reports first MIS-C death in the state

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,267 new cases Friday.

As of Friday, Nov. 26, Virginia has had an overall number of 967,739 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 711,653 have been confirmed by testing. 252,086 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The U.S. as a whole has 59.1% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 64.6%. in Virginia, per CDC data.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health has reported the first death from MIS-C associated with COVID-19.

According to VDH officials, the child was between 10 to 19-years-old and lived in the Prince William Health District. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a health condition associated with COVID-19 and may cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

State metrics

New cases +1,267 (963,739 total), 1,644 per day and rising slightly

Current hospitalizations ( 859 total currently ), steady overall

), steady overall Vaccine doses administered: 12,612,484

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74.1% (6,323,565)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.6% (5,517,219)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.8%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,194,213

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local Cases

Accomack: 4,206 cases, 325 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 29,646 cases, 1330 hospitalized, 370 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,674 cases, 78 hospitalized, 44 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 4,000 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 15,457 cases, 706 hospitalized, 248 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,606 cases, 230 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 7,369 cases, 260 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 914 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 21,133 cases, 799 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+23 cases)

Norfolk: 25,031 cases, 1,388 hospitalized, 357 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,179 cases, 104 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 1,370 cases, 38 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,989 cases, 932 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+5 cases)

Southampton: 2,435 cases, 85 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 11,218 cases, 711 hospitalized, 247 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 51,216 cases, 2,650 hospitalized, 571 deaths (+43 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 1,207 cases, 39 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

York: 5,685 cases, 135 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)