Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 23 update: Virginia sets new record with over 3,200 new cases reported in one day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,242 additional cases of COVID-19 and 50 new patients hospitalized due to the virus.

As of Monday morning, November 23, Virginia has an overall number of 221,038 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 198,142 have been confirmed by testing. 22,896 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases Virginia has had since the beginning of the outbreak. A spokesperson from the Virginia Department of Health tells 10 On Your Side that a scheduled maintenance of the website over the weekend resulted in a backlog.

State Health officials say 4 new residents have died due to the virus.

The 7-day average number of daily cases reported is 2,343 while the current 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%.

Local Cumulative Case Count

Accomack: 1,308 cases, 105 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+8 new cases, 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 6080 cases, 522 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+113 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 537 cases, 28 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 419 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+17 cases)

Hampton: 2,636 cases, 114 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+61 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 991 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 1,141 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+20 cases)

Mathews: 155 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+2 cases)

Newport News: 3,834 cases, 133 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+54 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 6,297 cases 439 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+53 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 339 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 133 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+5 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,115 cases, 349 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+24 cases)

Southampton: 970 cases, 31 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 2,631 cases, 158 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+16 cases)

Virginia Beach: 10,168 cases, 507 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+176 new cases)

Williamsburg: 283 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases, 1 hospitalized)

York: 848 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+23 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 595 cases Monday which is 18% of the daily increase statewide. This is a big leap in local numbers’ daily percent positivity rate.

More than half of local numbers are coming from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach with a combined tally of 289 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Key Local Metrics

595 new cases, a significant increase

Majority of new local cases reported in Virginia Beach (+176) and Chesapeake (+113)

Virginia Beach reached 10,000 cases

+8 new hospitalizations in the Hampton Roads region

Today marks the highest single-day count for Gloucester, Hampton, Poquoson, and York County.

This is the 2nd highest single-day case count for Chesapeake

This is the 4th highest single-day case count for Virginia Beach

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 50 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,512 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

