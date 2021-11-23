Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 23 Update: Over 1,500 new cases, nearly 65% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,586 new cases Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.8%.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, Virginia had an overall number of 959,156 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 708,779 have been confirmed by testing. 250,377 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The U.S. as a whole has 59.2% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 64.5%. in Virginia, per CDC data.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

State metrics

New cases +1,586 (959, 957 total), 1,644 per day and rising slightly

(959, 957 total), 1,644 per day and rising slightly Deaths (14,548 total)

Current hospitalizations ( 863 total currently ), steady overall

), steady overall Test positivity: 5.8% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 12,478,668

Percent of population with at least one dose: 73.6% (6,284,364)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 87.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.5% (5,502,631)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.6%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,110,331

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local Cases

Accomack: 4,193 cases, 322 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+7 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 29,553 cases, 1324 hospitalized, 369 deaths (+63 cases, -4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,672 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+5 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,981 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+11 cases)

Hampton: 15,400 cases, 703 hospitalized, 247 deaths (+15 cases, -4 hospitalized, +3 deaths )

Isle of Wight: 4,592 cases, 230 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 7,321 cases, 258 hospitalized, 96 deaths (+10 cases, -3 hospitalized)

Mathews: 910 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 21,067 cases, 795 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+23 cases, -4 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 24,968 cases, 1,475 hospitalized, 357 deaths (+17 cases, -41 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 1,175 cases, 104 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,367 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 12,938 cases, 933 hospitalized, 248 deaths (+19 cases, -9 hospitalized,)

Southampton: 2,433 cases, 87 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+3 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 11,189 cases, 710 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+16 cases, -4 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 51,049 cases, 2,640 hospitalized, 570 deaths (+64 cases, -15 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,202 cases, 38 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

York: 5,657 cases, 134 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)